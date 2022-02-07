Billboard Hot 100: Encanto Song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Spends 2nd Week As #1 Song In America

The sensation that is “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” spends a second week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Credited to Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, the “Encanto” soundtrack concurrently retains its #1 position on Billboard Streaming Songs, while rising to #2 on Digital Song Sales.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is also making gains in airplay, the other factor that impacts Hot 100 placement.

The rest of this week’s Top 5 also holds steady, with Adele’s “Easy On Me” (#2), Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (#3), The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” (#4), and Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” (#5) mirroring their previous positions.