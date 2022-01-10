Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” Makes Billboard Hot 100 After Short Tracking Week, Set For Pop Radio Push

It may not have officially launched until late in the tracking period, but Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” earned enough activity to make the Billboard Hot 100.

“Fingers Crossed” starts at #69 on the all-genre listing, which ranks songs based on streams, sales, and radio airplay. This week’s chart accounts for the December 31-January 6 tracking period; “Fingers Crossed” notably did not arrive until January 5.

It had also not officially launched as a radio single by the time tracking concluded, although that fact will be changing. “Fingers Crossed” is now going for mainstream airplay, with the first playlist adds to be reported this week.