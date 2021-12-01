in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo Had The #1 Song & Album On Spotify In 2021

The multi-time Grammy nominee was indeed a force this year.

Olivia Rodrigo in drivers license | Video screen | Geffen

Given her considerable commercial success, soaring popularity, critical acclaim, and plethora of Grammy nominations, it goes without saying that Olivia Rodrigo had a massive 2021.

But in case additional proof was needed: Spotify just confirmed that Rodrigo is responsible for the platform’s most-streamed song and album of 2021.

Indeed, Rodrigo’s early 2021 breakthrough hit “drivers license” tops Spotify’s Global Songs Chart. Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY,” Rodrigo’s own “good 4 u,” and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” rounded out the Top 5.

Rodrigo’s “SOUR,” meanwhile, earns #1 on the Global Albums Chart. Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia,” Justin Bieber’s “Justice,” Ed Sheeran’s “=,” and Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” form the balance of the Top 5.

Rodrigo will next look to secure her first Grammy wins; she has seven nominations in this year’s race, including a nod in all “Big Four” categories.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

