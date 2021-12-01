Olivia Rodrigo Had The #1 Song & Album On Spotify In 2021

Given her considerable commercial success, soaring popularity, critical acclaim, and plethora of Grammy nominations, it goes without saying that Olivia Rodrigo had a massive 2021.

But in case additional proof was needed: Spotify just confirmed that Rodrigo is responsible for the platform’s most-streamed song and album of 2021.

Indeed, Rodrigo’s early 2021 breakthrough hit “drivers license” tops Spotify’s Global Songs Chart. Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY,” Rodrigo’s own “good 4 u,” and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” rounded out the Top 5.

Rodrigo’s “SOUR,” meanwhile, earns #1 on the Global Albums Chart. Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia,” Justin Bieber’s “Justice,” Ed Sheeran’s “=,” and Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” form the balance of the Top 5.

Rodrigo will next look to secure her first Grammy wins; she has seven nominations in this year’s race, including a nod in all “Big Four” categories.