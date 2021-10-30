SEVENTEEN’s “Rock with you” Debuts In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

SEVENTEEN’s “Rock with you” video marks one of the top new entries — and biggest overall performers — on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.
Credited with 14.3. million views during the October 22-28 tracking week, “Rock with you” grabs #8 on this week’s edition of the chart. The video meanwhile represents the week’s #2 debut, trailing only DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion & LISA’s #1 “SG.”
With views from other eligible uploads included, “Rock with you” amassed 21.9 million total streams during the tracking period. The count thrusts “Rock with you” onto the Global YouTube Songs Chart at #12.
