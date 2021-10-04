in Music News

Jameson Rodgers & Luke Combs’ “Cold Beer Calling My Name” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

The collaboration tops this week’s Mediabase and Billboard country radio charts.

Cold Beer Calling My Name cover | Columbia Nashville/RiverHouse Artists

Whether taking a glance at this week’s Mediabase or Billboard country radio charts, one will find Jameson Rodgers’ “Cold Beer Calling My Name (featuring Luke Combs)” at the top.

Indeed, the collaboration rises to #1 on both listings. In both cases, it seizes the throne from Scotty McCreery’s “You Time.”

“Cold Beer Calling My Name” follows “Some Girls” as Rodgers’ second consecutive number one at the country format. It meanwhile marks the first number one on which Rodgers has a writing credit; he co-penned the track with Hunter Phelps, Brett Tyler, and Alysa Vanderheym.

“The only thing better than writing a No. 1 song is writing a No. 1 song with your friends,” says Rodgers. “I can’t believe we get to do this for a living. I’m proud of this song and this team.”

cold beer calling my namejameson rodgersluke combs

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

WizKid & TEMS’ “Essence” Spends Second Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

Coldplay Confirmed For “Corden” Residency During Week Of October 18, Set To Premiere Selena Gomez Collaboration “Let Somebody Go”