Jameson Rodgers & Luke Combs’ “Cold Beer Calling My Name” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Whether taking a glance at this week’s Mediabase or Billboard country radio charts, one will find Jameson Rodgers’ “Cold Beer Calling My Name (featuring Luke Combs)” at the top.

Indeed, the collaboration rises to #1 on both listings. In both cases, it seizes the throne from Scotty McCreery’s “You Time.”

“Cold Beer Calling My Name” follows “Some Girls” as Rodgers’ second consecutive number one at the country format. It meanwhile marks the first number one on which Rodgers has a writing credit; he co-penned the track with Hunter Phelps, Brett Tyler, and Alysa Vanderheym.

“The only thing better than writing a No. 1 song is writing a No. 1 song with your friends,” says Rodgers. “I can’t believe we get to do this for a living. I’m proud of this song and this team.”