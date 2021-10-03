in Music News

The Pretty Reckless’ “Only Love Can Save Me Now” Celebrates 3rd Week As Active Rock Radio’s #1 Song

“Only Love Can Save Me Now” continues its run at active rock.

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless - Only Love Can Save Me Now video screen | Fearless Records

The Pretty Reckless’ “Only Love Can Save Me Now (featuring Matt Cameron & Kim Thayil)” retains the #1 position on the latest Mediabase active rock radio chart.

The recipient of ~1,738 plays during the September 26-October 2 tracking period, “Only Love Can Save Me Now” celebrates a third week atop the chart. The play count trails last week’s mark by 82 but keeps TPR’s single more than 150 plays ahead of the competition.

Foo Fighters’ “Making A Fire,” again the #2 song, received ~1,572 spins (-169).

Chevelle’s “Mars Simula” spends another week at #3 on the listing, and Seether’s “Wasteland” stays in the #4 spot. The consistency holds all the way through #7, as Pop Evil’s “Survivor” (#5), Daughtry’s “Heavy Is The Crown” (#6), and Halestorm’s “Back From The Dead” (#7) also match last week’s rankings.

