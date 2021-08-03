Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Skate” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

In addition to topping the hot adult contemporary, rhythmic, urban, and R&B radio add boards, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s new Silk Sonic single “Skate” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The new single won support from 95 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY,” which landed at 39 stations, takes second place on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

Khalid’s “New Normal” lands in third with 27 pickups, and Dixie’s “Psycho (featuring Rubi Rose)” earns fourth with 26 new adds. Credited with 22 playlist pickups, Bazzi’s “I Like That” grabs fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” (21 adds, 6th-most), Madison Beer’s “Reckless” (17 adds, 7th-most), Maneskin’s “Beggin'” (15 adds, 8th-most), Kane Brown & blackbear’s “Memory” (14 adds, 9th-most), Conan Gray’s “People Watching” (13 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Pop Smoke’s “Demeanor (featuring Dua Lipa)” (13 adds, 10th-most, tie).