“White Lotus” Star Sydney Sweeney Looks Amazing In New Bikini Pictures On Instagram

The actress-producer shared a trio of bikini pictures Tuesday.

Sydney Sweeney stuns in new bikini pictures on Instagram (8/3/21) (@sydney_sweeney)

Sydney Sweeney, who broke through in “Everything Sucks!” and “Euphoria” and is now delivering an outstanding performance as Olivia in HBO’s “The White Lotus,” just shared a set of new bikini pictures on Instagram.

The three-picture gallery finds Sweeney looking characteristically gorgeous in a patterned bikini top and wrap skirt.

Unsurprisingly resonant with followers, the post amassed nearly 100,000 likes in its first ten minutes. The engagement numbers are sure to soar in the coming minutes and hours.

“White Lotus” is four episodes into its run; the fifth installment airs this coming Sunday, August 8. Sweeney’s new Instagram gallery follows:

