“The Voice” Contestant Ryleigh Modig Chats, Performs “Drivers License” On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Ryleigh Modig appears on Monday’s “Ellen.”

Ryleigh Modig on 5/24/21 Ellen | screenshot | EllenTube

Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features an in-studio appearance from Ryleigh Modig.

Modig, a contestant from season twenty of “The Voice,” first chats with host Ellen DeGeneres. The interview touches on Modig’s experience coming out, as well as her time on the popular NBC music competition series.

Not simply there for the interview, Modig also delivers a cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license.” Modig had previously performed the song on “The Voice.”

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Ellen” also features an interview with Van Jones. It will air later this afternoon.

Ahead of the broadcast, you can watch a pre-release video of Modig’s appearance.

Ryleigh Modigthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

