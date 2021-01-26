in Music News

Joshua Bassett’s “Lie Lie Lie” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

“Lie Lie Lie” starts at #25 on this week’s listing.

Joshua Bassett - Lie Lie Lie cover | Warner Records

Following its first full week in the market, Joshua Bassett’s “Lie Lie Lie” earns a spot on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

“Lie Lie Lie” starts at #25 on this week’s edition of the listing, which ranks the top songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100. Like the main chart, it accounts for activity from sales, streams, and radio airplay.

“Lie Lie Lie” received the overwhelming majority of its points from sales and streams.

“Lie Lie Lie” is the first taste of the artist’s “debut body of work,” which is coming soon on Warner Records.

joshua bassettlie lie lie

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

John Cena Will Make His First “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Appearance Of 2021 On February 1

Brandon Davis’ “Step By Step” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart