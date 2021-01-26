Joshua Bassett’s “Lie Lie Lie” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

Following its first full week in the market, Joshua Bassett’s “Lie Lie Lie” earns a spot on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

“Lie Lie Lie” starts at #25 on this week’s edition of the listing, which ranks the top songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100. Like the main chart, it accounts for activity from sales, streams, and radio airplay.

“Lie Lie Lie” received the overwhelming majority of its points from sales and streams.

“Lie Lie Lie” is the first taste of the artist’s “debut body of work,” which is coming soon on Warner Records.