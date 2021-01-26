in Music News, New Music

Brandon Davis’ “Step By Step” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

The new Brandon Davis song rockets to #1 on iTunes.

Brandon Davis’ new “Step By Step” is making a powerful opening day impression on the US iTunes store.

The song quickly soared to #1 on the all-genre sales chart following its release Tuesday. It remains in the pinnacle position as of 1:30PM ET.

“In one hour you guys had this thing NUMBER ONE,” wrote Davis in an Instagram caption. “I’m absolutely blown away! Keep streaming, keep sharing and keep downloading!! Every step foster and adoptive parent deserves to hear this song!”

Davis has proven particularly resonant on TikTok, where he boasts 1 million followers. Over the past several months, country artists have proven particularly successful in parlaying TikTok support into success on iTunes.

