BLACKPINK To Perform On January 27 “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episode

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” has finally announced its lineup for the Wednesday, January 27 episode. Said lineup features a very high-profile musical guest.
Superstar girl group BLACKPINK will be performing during Wednesday’s episode. The performance will serve as a “sneak peek” for the group’s “The Show” concert, set to air via livestream this weekend.
Wednesday’s “Corden” will additionally feature a chat with Adam Devine.
Complete listings follow:
January 26 – Jared Leto, musical guest Jacob Collier
January 27 – Adam Devine, musical guest BLACKPINK
January 28 – Carey Mulligan, musical guest Jhene Aiko
