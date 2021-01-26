in TV News

BLACKPINK To Perform On January 27 “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episode

CBS just confirmed a major guest for Wednesday’s “Corden.”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” has finally announced its lineup for the Wednesday, January 27 episode. Said lineup features a very high-profile musical guest.

Superstar girl group BLACKPINK will be performing during Wednesday’s episode. The performance will serve as a “sneak peek” for the group’s “The Show” concert, set to air via livestream this weekend.

Wednesday’s “Corden” will additionally feature a chat with Adam Devine.

Complete listings follow:

January 26 – Jared Leto, musical guest Jacob Collier
January 27 – Adam Devine, musical guest BLACKPINK
January 28 – Carey Mulligan, musical guest Jhene Aiko

