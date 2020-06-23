Saweetie’s “Tap In” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic Radio

Saweetie’s “Tap In” garnered a considerable amount of impact week support at rhythmic radio.
Picked up by 32 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations, “Tap In” convincingly ranks as the week’s most added song.
With 7 adds each, Ne-Yo & Jeremih’s “U 2 Luv” and Don Toliver’s “After Party” tie for second place on this week’s add board.
Rod Wave’s “Girl Of My Dreams” follows in fourth with 6 pickups.
Five songs split fifth-place this week; Doe Boy’s “Split It (featuring Moneybagg Yo),” Juice WRLD’s “Tell Me U Luv Me,” Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita,” Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” and Tyla Yaweh’s “Tommy Lee (featuring Post Malone)” all won support from 5 stations.
