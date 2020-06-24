Kiesza, FINNEAS, Riz Ahmed & Jay Sean Listed For Upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Performances

As is customary once summer arrives, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will be airing numerous clip shows and retrospectives.

Several of these montage episodes will, however, feature new musical performances.

As previously reported, the first wave of performances will come from BENEE (July 1), Sam Fischer (July 2), and Brothers Osborne (July 3). The following week, several more artists will deliver musical moments.

According to new listings, Kiesza will perform on the July 6 episode. FINNEAS will bring music to the July 7 broadcast, and Riz Ahmed and Jay Sean will perform together on July 8.

Each episode will also feature “best of” moments introduced by tWitch.

Listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.