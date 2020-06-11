Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s “Savage” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

Megan Thee Stallion’s former rhythmic radio #1 “Savage (featuring Beyoncé)” is still on the rise at pop radio. The song will likely enter the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Savage” received 4,741 spins during the first four days of the June 7-13 tracking period. The count, which tops last week’s mark by 10%, slots “Savage” at #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

“Savage” does not hold insurmountable leads over Maren Morris’ building #11 song “The Bones” (4,514) and BENEE’s building #12 song “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” (4,433), but it has the clear momentum advantage. Whereas “Savage” is up 10% from last week, “Supalonely” is up 7%. “The Bones” is actually down 2%.

If the songs remain on those rough trajectories, “Savage” will close the week ahead – and officially inside the Top 10.