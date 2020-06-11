in Music News

Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s “Savage” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Savage” will likely reach the Top 10 on this week’s pop chart.

Megan Thee Stallion - Savage Remix cover courtesy of 300 Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion’s former rhythmic radio #1 “Savage (featuring Beyoncé)” is still on the rise at pop radio. The song will likely enter the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Savage” received 4,741 spins during the first four days of the June 7-13 tracking period. The count, which tops last week’s mark by 10%, slots “Savage” at #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

“Savage” does not hold insurmountable leads over Maren Morris’ building #11 song “The Bones” (4,514) and BENEE’s building #12 song “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” (4,433), but it has the clear momentum advantage. Whereas “Savage” is up 10% from last week, “Supalonely” is up 7%. “The Bones” is actually down 2%.

If the songs remain on those rough trajectories, “Savage” will close the week ahead – and officially inside the Top 10.

beyoncemegan thee stallionsavage

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Stacey Abrams, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dontrail Spencer Appear On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Lennon Stella Scores First RIAA Certification As “La Di Da” Goes Gold In United States