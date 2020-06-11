in Music News

Lennon Stella Scores First RIAA Certification As “La Di Da” Goes Gold In United States

“La Di Da” grabs a gold honor in the US.

Maisy and Lennon Stella in La Di Da | RECORDS/Columbia

Lennon Stella just earned her first RIAA certification.

The emerging pop star received a gold certification for her 2018 release “La Di Da.” Issued on June 9, 2020, the award signifies at least 500,000 in US units. Each unit is equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

After rising to fame as part of the “Nashville” cast, Stella embarked on a proper solo recording career in 2018. In addition to releasing a variety of her own acclaimed recordings, she appeared on the high-profile “Polaroid” collaboration with Liam Payne and Jonas Blue.

