Lennon Stella Scores First RIAA Certification As “La Di Da” Goes Gold In United States

Lennon Stella just earned her first RIAA certification.
The emerging pop star received a gold certification for her 2018 release “La Di Da.” Issued on June 9, 2020, the award signifies at least 500,000 in US units. Each unit is equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.
After rising to fame as part of the “Nashville” cast, Stella embarked on a proper solo recording career in 2018. In addition to releasing a variety of her own acclaimed recordings, she appeared on the high-profile “Polaroid” collaboration with Liam Payne and Jonas Blue.
