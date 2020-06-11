Powfu & Beabadoobee Earn Their First US Platinum Certifications With “Death Bed”

Powfu’s “death bed (featuring beabadoobee)” has officially attained platinum status in the United States.

The RIAA confirmed the certification on June 9, 2020. It confirms 1 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“death bed” is the first release from either artist to reach the platinum threshold.

Featuring a sample from beadboobee’s “Coffee” (leading to her feature credit), “death bed” has emerged as one of the year’s big breakout hits. After amassing early buzz on TikTok and Spotify, the track began taking flight at multiple formats of radio. It is a particular hit – of the Top 5 variety, in fact – at the alternative radio format.

“death bed” has thus far peaked at #24 on the overall Billboard Hot 100.