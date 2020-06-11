in Music News

Powfu & Beabadoobee Earn Their First US Platinum Certifications With “Death Bed”

“Death Bed” has been a multi-format hit.

Powfu - Death Bed Video Screen | Columbia/YouTube

Powfu’s “death bed (featuring beabadoobee)” has officially attained platinum status in the United States.

The RIAA confirmed the certification on June 9, 2020. It confirms 1 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“death bed” is the first release from either artist to reach the platinum threshold.

Featuring a sample from beadboobee’s “Coffee” (leading to her feature credit), “death bed” has emerged as one of the year’s big breakout hits. After amassing early buzz on TikTok and Spotify, the track began taking flight at multiple formats of radio. It is a particular hit – of the Top 5 variety, in fact – at the alternative radio format.

“death bed” has thus far peaked at #24 on the overall Billboard Hot 100.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

