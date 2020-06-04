Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want” Reaches 100 Million Streams On Spotify

Olivia Rodrigo’s successful “All I Want” just reached a major milestone.

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” song has officially amassed 100 million global streams on Spotify. The count was 100,112,759 as of June 3. “All I Want” is the first song from Rodrigo’s discovery and from the overall “HSM:TM:TS” soundtrack to reach the impressive milestone.

Resonant upon its release last November, “All I Want” gained particular traction in December 2019 and January 2020. Along with its Spotify success, “All I Want” received ample attention on TikTok and posted impressive sales numbers on US iTunes. It accordingly made the Billboard Hot 100, while thrusting Rodrigo onto the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

Although it was never formally pushed as a radio single, “All I Want” did receive airplay from a few stations.