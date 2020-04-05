in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” Enjoys 6th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song; Neon Trees, The Killers Make Top 5

“everything i wanted’ retains control of the alternative chart.

billie eilish - everything i wanted video screen | Darkroom/Interscope

Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” continues its latest reign atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Credited with ~2,858 spins during the March 29-April 4 tracking period, “everything i wanted” secures a second consecutive (and sixth overall) week in the pinnacle position. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 47.

Green Day’s “Oh Yeah!” flies three spots to #2 on this week’s listing. The Green Day song, which is #1 at active rock radio, received ~2,530 alt spins this week (+146).

The Lumineers’ “Life In The City” holds at #3 with ~2,455 spins (+21), as Neon Trees’ “Used To Like” and The Killers’ “Caution” make the Top 5. “Used To Like” rises two places to #4 with ~2,350 spins (+45), and “Caution” blasts four spots to #5 with ~2,316 (+425).

