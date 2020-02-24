Joji Scheduled To Perform On March 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Increasingly buzzy artist Joji will soon deliver a high-profile talk show performance.

According to NBC, Joji will perform on the March 2 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The performance will close an episode that also features Rachel Maddow and Pamela Adlon.

Other upcoming musical guests include BTS (February 24), the “Girl From The North Country” cast (February 25), Doja Cat (February 26), Bad Bunny (February 27), and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (February 28). Complete listings follow:

Monday, February 24: “The Tonight Show: Subway Special” with special guests BTS. Show 1211

Tuesday, February 25: Guests include Nick Jonas, Steve Coogan and a performance from Girl from the North Country. Show 1212

Wednesday, February 26: Guests include David Beckham, Guy Fieri and musical guest Doja Cat. Show 1213

Thursday, February 27: Guests include John Mulaney, Bad Bunny and musical guest Bad Bunny. Show 1214

Friday, February 28: Guests include Norman Reedus, Hailey Bieber and musical guest A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Show 1215

Monday, March 2: Guests include Rachel Maddow, Pamela Adlon and musical guest Joji. Show 1216