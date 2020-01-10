Ken Jennings Wins Another “Jeopardy: Greatest Of All Time” Match

ABC aired three “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” matches this week. Ken Jennings won two of them.

Jennings handily won Thursday’s battle, achieving a runaway that discouraged fellow contestants James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter from even attempting the second Final Jeopardy questino. Holzhauer instead shouted out Alex Trebek as the “GHOST” (Greatest Host of Syndicated Television), while Rutter applauded Jennings and saluted the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jennings earned a total of 67,600 for the match, picking up 51,200 in game one and another 16,400 in game two. Holzhauer took second for the night with 33,692 (27,200 + 6,492), and Rutter landed in third with 23,467 (17,600 + 5,867).

With two victories, Jennings is one win away from earning the “GOAT” label. The show will continue next week until a contestant — whether Jennings or one other other players — wins three matches.