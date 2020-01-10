in TV News

Ken Jennings Wins Another “Jeopardy: Greatest Of All Time” Match

Ken Jennings is one win away from becoming the greatest of all time.

Night three of Jeopardy GOAT (ABC/Eric McCandless) JAMES HOLZHAUER, KEN JENNINGS, BRAD RUTTER

ABC aired three “Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” matches this week. Ken Jennings won two of them.

Jennings handily won Thursday’s battle, achieving a runaway that discouraged fellow contestants James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter from even attempting the second Final Jeopardy questino. Holzhauer instead shouted out Alex Trebek as the “GHOST” (Greatest Host of Syndicated Television), while Rutter applauded Jennings and saluted the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jennings earned a total of 67,600 for the match, picking up 51,200 in game one and another 16,400 in game two. Holzhauer took second for the night with 33,692 (27,200 + 6,492), and Rutter landed in third with 23,467 (17,600 + 5,867).

With two victories, Jennings is one win away from earning the “GOAT” label. The show will continue next week until a contestant — whether Jennings or one other other players — wins three matches.

abcjeopardy: the greatest of all time

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Harry Styles Appears In “Burning Questions” Segment On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)