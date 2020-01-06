in Music News

“Sugar” Becomes BROCKHAMPTON’s First Entry On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100

“Sugar” makes this week’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

Brockhampton by Ashlan Grey, courtesy of RCA Records

BROCKHAMPTON’s radio single “Sugar” is officially bubbling under the Billboard Hot 100.

“Sugar” starts at #9 on this week’s edition of the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100. The listing ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the main Hot 100 chart.

“Sugar,” notably, becomes the group’s first-ever entry on the chart.

The Bubbling Under Hot 100 debut comes as “Sugar” continues to amass interest at mainstream radio.

— In conjunction with its Bubbling Under debut, “Sugar” arrives at #4 on the Billboard Bubbling Under R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It also debuts at #98 on the Canadian Hot 100.

brockhamptonsugar

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo Debuts On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart; “All I Want” Makes Bubbling Under Hot 100

Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” Makes Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart From Early Airplay