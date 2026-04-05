Turnstile’s “LOOK OUT FOR ME” Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

Turnstile’s “LOOK OUT FOR ME” completes its ascent to #1 at alternative radio, rising two places to the top of this week’s Mediabase chart for the format.

The song received ~2,215 spins during the March 29-April 4 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 135.

Edgehill’s “Doubletake” concurrently rises two places to earn the chart’s runner-up position.

Wet Leg’s “mangetout,” last week’s chart-topper, slides to #3 on the new listing. Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” also falls two spots, in its case moving from #2 to #4. Yellowcard & Good Charlotte’s “Bedroom Posters” meanwhile rises a place to #5.