in Music News

Turnstile’s “LOOK OUT FOR ME” Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

Alternative radio crowns a new #1 song this week.

Turnstile - LOOK OUT FOR ME video screenshot | Roadrunner/Atlantic

Turnstile’s “LOOK OUT FOR ME” completes its ascent to #1 at alternative radio, rising two places to the top of this week’s Mediabase chart for the format.

The song received ~2,215 spins during the March 29-April 4 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 135.

Edgehill’s “Doubletake” concurrently rises two places to earn the chart’s runner-up position.

Wet Leg’s “mangetout,” last week’s chart-topper, slides to #3 on the new listing. Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” also falls two spots, in its case moving from #2 to #4. Yellowcard & Good Charlotte’s “Bedroom Posters” meanwhile rises a place to #5.

edgehillgood charlottelook out for menoah kahanturnstilewet legyellowcard

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Oskar Med K & Haley Joelle’s “i think i’m addicted” Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

Justin Moore’s “Time’s Ticking” Officially Claims #1 At Country Radio