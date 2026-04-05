in Music News

Justin Moore’s “Time’s Ticking” Officially Claims #1 At Country Radio

“Time’s Ticking” moves up two spots to #1.

Justin Moore - Time's ticking audio cover | YouTube | Blue Highway

Justin Moore’s “Time’s Ticking” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The ascent from #3 to #1 comes thanks to the song’s victory in Mediabase chart points. “Time’s Ticking” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 29-April 4 tracking period.

The song received ~9,333 spins (+1,430) and ~38.1 million audience impressions.

Luke Combs’ “Sleepless In A Hotel Room” jumps three spots to #2, as Thomas Rhett’s “Ain’t A Bad Life (featuring Jordan Davis)” ascends a level to #3.

justin mooreluke combsthomas rhetttime's ticking

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Turnstile’s “LOOK OUT FOR ME” Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart