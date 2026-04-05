Justin Moore’s “Time’s Ticking” Officially Claims #1 At Country Radio

Justin Moore’s “Time’s Ticking” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
The ascent from #3 to #1 comes thanks to the song’s victory in Mediabase chart points. “Time’s Ticking” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 29-April 4 tracking period.
The song received ~9,333 spins (+1,430) and ~38.1 million audience impressions.
Luke Combs’ “Sleepless In A Hotel Room” jumps three spots to #2, as Thomas Rhett’s “Ain’t A Bad Life (featuring Jordan Davis)” ascends a level to #3.