Addison Rae Delivers Sexy Performance At Spotify’s Grammy Awards Best New Artist Party

Addison Rae’s journey from social media superstar to pop music icon accelerated over the past year. Along with winning critical acclaim, she scored a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

She will find out whether she won the award at this Sunday’s ceremony. But regardless of the outcome, she is making a Grammy weekend impact.

Along with several fellow nominees, the artist performed at Spotify’s Annual Best New Artist celebration this week. With both her look and overall vibe, Addison delivered her signature mix of sexy, flirty energy — and undeniable on-stage charm.

Photo highlights follow, courtesy of Spotify.