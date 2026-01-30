in Music News

Addison Rae Delivers Sexy Performance At Spotify’s Grammy Awards Best New Artist Party

Addison Rae was one of several nominees to take the stage.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Addison Rae performs onstage during Spotify's 2026 Best New Artist Party at LA's The Lot at Formosa on January 29, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)

Addison Rae’s journey from social media superstar to pop music icon accelerated over the past year. Along with winning critical acclaim, she scored a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

She will find out whether she won the award at this Sunday’s ceremony. But regardless of the outcome, she is making a Grammy weekend impact.

Along with several fellow nominees, the artist performed at Spotify’s Annual Best New Artist celebration this week. With both her look and overall vibe, Addison delivered her signature mix of sexy, flirty energy — and undeniable on-stage charm.

Photo highlights follow, courtesy of Spotify.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Addison Rae performs onstage during Spotify’s 2026 Best New Artist Party at LA’s The Lot at Formosa on January 29, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Addison Rae performs onstage during Spotify’s 2026 Best New Artist Party at LA’s The Lot at Formosa on January 29, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Addison Rae (C) attends Spotify’s 2026 Best New Artist Party at LA’s The Lot at Formosa on January 29, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Spotify)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Addison Rae performs onstage during Spotify’s 2026 Best New Artist Party at LA’s The Lot at Formosa on January 29, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Addison Rae (C) performs onstage during Spotify’s 2026 Best New Artist Party at LA’s The Lot at Formosa on January 29, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Spotify)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Addison Rae (C) attends Spotify’s 2026 Best New Artist Party at LA’s The Lot at Formosa on January 29, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Spotify)

addison raeGrammysspotify

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Landon Barker, Skyla Sanders, Stas Karanikolaou, Dixie D’Amelio, More Spotted At Spotify’s Grammy Weekend Best New Artist Party

KATSEYE Confirmed For February 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” To Discuss New Partnership