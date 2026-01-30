in Music News

Landon Barker, Skyla Sanders, Stas Karanikolaou, Dixie D’Amelio, More Spotted At Spotify’s Grammy Weekend Best New Artist Party

The party took place ahead of Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: (L-R) Landon Barker and Skyla Sanders attend Spotify's 2026 Best New Artist Party at LA's The Lot at Formosa on January 29, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Spotify)

The Recording Academy’s annual Grammy Awards ceremony takes place this Sunday, and key music industry players are celebrating the occasion in Los Angeles.

That list of entities includes Spotify, which hosted its annual Best New Artist party Thursday night at The Lot at Formosa.

Along with this year’s high-profile Best New Artist nominees, the event included pop culture and music notables like Landon Barker, Skyla Sanders, Anastasia “Stas” Karanikolaou, Ariana Madix, Dasha, Zara Larsson, and Dixie D’Amelio.

Photos from the celebration follow, courtesy of Spotify.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Zara Larsson attends Spotify’s 2026 Best New Artist Party at LA’s The Lot at Formosa on January 29, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Spotify)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Anastasia Karanikolaou attends Spotify’s 2026 Best New Artist Party at LA’s The Lot at Formosa on January 29, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Spotify)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Ariana Madix attends Spotify’s 2026 Best New Artist Party at LA’s The Lot at Formosa on January 29, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Spotify)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Dixie D’Amelio attends Spotify’s 2026 Best New Artist Party at LA’s The Lot at Formosa on January 29, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Spotify)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Dasha Novotny attends Spotify’s 2026 Best New Artist Party at LA’s The Lot at Formosa on January 29, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)

