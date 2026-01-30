Landon Barker, Skyla Sanders, Stas Karanikolaou, Dixie D’Amelio, More Spotted At Spotify’s Grammy Weekend Best New Artist Party

The Recording Academy’s annual Grammy Awards ceremony takes place this Sunday, and key music industry players are celebrating the occasion in Los Angeles.

That list of entities includes Spotify, which hosted its annual Best New Artist party Thursday night at The Lot at Formosa.

Along with this year’s high-profile Best New Artist nominees, the event included pop culture and music notables like Landon Barker, Skyla Sanders, Anastasia “Stas” Karanikolaou, Ariana Madix, Dasha, Zara Larsson, and Dixie D’Amelio.

Photos from the celebration follow, courtesy of Spotify.