First Look: Renate Reinsve, HUNTR/X Singers Rei Ami, Audrey Nuna and EJAE Appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1738 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singers Rei Ami, Audrey Nuna, and Ejae of KPop Demon Hunters during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Wednesday, November 26 2025 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
The Thanksgiving Eve edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features a high-profile lineup.
Hank Azaria appears for the episode’s lead interview, joining Seth to chat about new TV series “The Artist.”
Later in the broadcast, Renate Reinsve drops by on behalf of acclaimed, award-contending film “Sentimental Value.” Another major 2025 film also has a moment Wednesday night, as Rei Ami, Audrey Nuna, and EJAE chat in support of “KPop Demon Hunters.” The three provide the singing voices for central K-Pop group HUNTR/X.
Recorded in advance, the episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Official photos follow:
