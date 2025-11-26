Noah Schnapp, Gwen Stefani, Amanda Gorman Confirmed For December 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC recently announced that cast members from “Stranger Things” would be appearing on several upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes.

One of those episodes will take place on December 3. That night’s broadcast will feature Noah Schnapp as its lead interview guest.

The episode will also feature an interview with Gwen Stefani. Poet Amanda Gorman will also make an appearance on that episode.

A look at other upcoming “Fallon” lineups follows:

Wednesday, November 26: Guests include Denis Leary, Zoey Deutch and musical guest AVTT/PTTN. Show #2220

Thursday, November 27: Guests include Ed Sheeran, Joe Keery, Philip Barantini and musical guest Brad Paisley. Show #2221

Friday, November 28: Re-run

Monday, December 1: Guests include Sydney Sweeney, Tom Pelphrey and musical guest Alex G. Show #2222

Tuesday, December 2: Guests Include Amanda Seyfriend, Reba McEntire, Kon Knueppel and musical guest Of Monsters and Men. Show #2223