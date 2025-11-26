in TV News

Noah Schnapp, Gwen Stefani, Amanda Gorman Confirmed For December 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms next Wednesday’s “Fallon” lineup.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0774 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musician Gwen Stefani during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on November 21, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

NBC recently announced that cast members from “Stranger Things” would be appearing on several upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes.

One of those episodes will take place on December 3. That night’s broadcast will feature Noah Schnapp as its lead interview guest.

The episode will also feature an interview with Gwen Stefani. Poet Amanda Gorman will also make an appearance on that episode.

A look at other upcoming “Fallon” lineups follows:

Wednesday, November 26: Guests include Denis Leary, Zoey Deutch and musical guest AVTT/PTTN. Show #2220

Thursday, November 27: Guests include Ed Sheeran, Joe Keery, Philip Barantini and musical guest Brad Paisley. Show #2221

Friday, November 28: Re-run

Monday, December 1: Guests include Sydney Sweeney, Tom Pelphrey and musical guest Alex G. Show #2222

Tuesday, December 2: Guests Include Amanda Seyfriend, Reba McEntire, Kon Knueppel and musical guest Of Monsters and Men. Show #2223

Amanda gormangwen stefanijimmy fallonnbcnoah schnappthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

First Look: Angelica Jensen, Chris Hahn, Natalie Maguire, More Star In Season 12 Of “Vanderpump Rules”