First Look: Angelica Jensen, Chris Hahn, Natalie Maguire, More Star In Season 12 Of “Vanderpump Rules”

The new season officially premieres on December 2.

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Pictured: (l-r) Angelica Jensen, Audrey Lingle -- (Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo)

Bravo’s beloved “Vanderpump Rules” franchise returns for a new season on December 2.

Now in its twelfth chapter, the Sur-set series welcomes a new cast. The list of new Sur employees — all of whom will surely get into some exciting drama throughout the season — includes recognizable social media forces like Angelica Jensen, Chris Hahn, Jason Cohen, as well as emerging stars in Shayne Davis, Natalie Maguire, Audrey Lingle, Marcus Johnson, Kim Suarez, Demy Salem, and Venus Brinkley.

Ahead of the official December 2 premiere, Bravo shared production photos from the upcoming season. That “first-look” at the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” excitement follows.

VANDERPUMP RULES — Pictured: (l-r) Audrey Lingle, Venus Binkley — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Bravo)
VANDERPUMP RULES — Pictured: Kim Suarez — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo)
VANDERPUMP RULES — Pictured: (l-r) Shayne Davis, Angelica Jensen — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo)
VANDERPUMP RULES — Pictured: (l-r) Marcus Johnson, Natalie Maguire, Demy Selem — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo)
VANDERPUMP RULES — Pictured: (l-r) Jason Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Chris Hahn — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo)
VANDERPUMP RULES — Pictured: (l-r) Chris Hahn, Natalie Maguire — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Bravo)
VANDERPUMP RULES — Pictured: Chris Hahn — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo)
VANDERPUMP RULES — Pictured: (l-r) Audrey Lingle, Chris Hahn — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo)
VANDERPUMP RULES — Pictured: (l-r) Venus Binkley, Angelica Jensen — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo)
VANDERPUMP RULES — Pictured: (l-r) Audrey Lingle, Demy Selem, Kim Suarez, Natalie Maguire — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo)
VANDERPUMP RULES — Pictured: (l-r) Audrey Lingle, Jason Cohen — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Bravo)
VANDERPUMP RULES — Pictured: (l-r) Angelica Jensen, Audrey Lingle — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo)

