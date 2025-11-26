First Look: Angelica Jensen, Chris Hahn, Natalie Maguire, More Star In Season 12 Of “Vanderpump Rules”

Bravo’s beloved “Vanderpump Rules” franchise returns for a new season on December 2.
Now in its twelfth chapter, the Sur-set series welcomes a new cast. The list of new Sur employees — all of whom will surely get into some exciting drama throughout the season — includes recognizable social media forces like Angelica Jensen, Chris Hahn, Jason Cohen, as well as emerging stars in Shayne Davis, Natalie Maguire, Audrey Lingle, Marcus Johnson, Kim Suarez, Demy Salem, and Venus Brinkley.
Ahead of the official December 2 premiere, Bravo shared production photos from the upcoming season. That “first-look” at the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” excitement follows.
