in TV News

First Look: Lili Reinhart Appears On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The actress stuns in a yellow dress on Tuesday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2219 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lili Reinhart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features an appearance by Lili Reinhart.

The immensely popular actress, who whose “Hal & Harper” is currently running on Mubi, appears for an interview on the broadcast.

Reinhart’s interview appearance follows host Jimmy Fallon’s interview with Tim Allen. Later, Dusty Slay takes the stage for stand-up comedy.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air after NBA coverage and the late local news. Prior to the airing, NBC issued a set of first-look photos; shots of Lili Reinhart follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2219 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lili Reinhart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2219 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lili Reinhart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

jimmy fallonlili reinhartnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Benson Boone’s “Mr Electric Blue” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

First Look: Angelica Jensen, Chris Hahn, Natalie Maguire, More Star In Season 12 Of “Vanderpump Rules”