First Look: Lili Reinhart Appears On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2219 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lili Reinhart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features an appearance by Lili Reinhart.
The immensely popular actress, who whose “Hal & Harper” is currently running on Mubi, appears for an interview on the broadcast.
Reinhart’s interview appearance follows host Jimmy Fallon’s interview with Tim Allen. Later, Dusty Slay takes the stage for stand-up comedy.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air after NBA coverage and the late local news. Prior to the airing, NBC issued a set of first-look photos; shots of Lili Reinhart follow.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2219 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lili Reinhart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2219 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lili Reinhart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
jimmy fallon lili reinhart nbc the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.