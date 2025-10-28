Tillys Celebrates New Partnership With Loren Gray: “We’re Inspiring Our Community To Embrace Their True Selves”

Tillys delivered a big announcement Tuesday, confirming a partnership with one of the most recognizable social media forces.

Centered around “self-expression and finding your confidence,” the campaign spotlights Loren Gray as its centerpiece. The immensely popular social sensation boasts over 75 million followers across her main TikTok and Instagram accounts — and a buzzy new single in “Monster.”

“She embodies the belief that when you feel confident in who you are, you are empowered to take risks and chase your dreams,” says an official statement on the campaign, which includes a “Snow Day In LA” video and a curated collection of “Loren’s Picks.”

“We share a lot of the same values,” said Loren. “Tillys stands for confidence and expressing yourself, and I actually grew up shopping at Tillys, so this is a full circle moment for me. Bringing Pennsylvania to Los Angeles and sort of melding those two worlds is really exciting.”

“Loren Gray represents the confidence and creativity that define Tillys,” added Bobby Gascon of Tillys. “Together, we’re celebrating individuality and inspiring our community to embrace their true selves — both in style and in life.”

Tillys will celebrate the campaign with an upcoming in-store meet-and-greet. The retailer is also running a sweepstakes in which rewards members can win a private shopping experience with Loren. Details are available at the official campaign site.

Stunning photos from the campaign follow, courtesy of Tillys.