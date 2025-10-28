in Music News

Kehlani’s “Folded” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The crossover rhythmic and urban hit scores interest at pop.

Kehlani - Folded video screenshot

A recent urban and rhythmic radio #1, Kehlani’s “Folded” is beginning to make its run at pop radio.

The song won support from 35 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, ranking as the format’s most added song.

A new option for 26 stations, David Guetta, Teddy Swims & Tones and I’s “Gone Gone Gone” takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board. Madison Beer’s “bittersweet” follows in third with 23 adds.

RAYE’s “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND” ranks as fourth-most added with 22 new pickups, while an add count of 17 positions Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” in fifth.

With 16 adds, JISOO & ZAYN’s “EYES CLOSED” registers as sixth-most added. Alex Warren & Jelly Roll’s “Bloodline” and Tate McRae’s “TIT FOR TAT” tie for seventh with 14 adds.

Each added by 13 stations, Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” and Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” share ninth place.

Alex warrenbryson tillerChris Browndavid guettafoldedjelly rolljisooJustin BieberkehlaniMadison Beerrayetate mcraeTaylor Swiftteddy swimstones and izayn

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

