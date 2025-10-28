Kehlani’s “Folded” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

A recent urban and rhythmic radio #1, Kehlani’s “Folded” is beginning to make its run at pop radio.

The song won support from 35 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, ranking as the format’s most added song.

A new option for 26 stations, David Guetta, Teddy Swims & Tones and I’s “Gone Gone Gone” takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board. Madison Beer’s “bittersweet” follows in third with 23 adds.

RAYE’s “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND” ranks as fourth-most added with 22 new pickups, while an add count of 17 positions Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” in fifth.

With 16 adds, JISOO & ZAYN’s “EYES CLOSED” registers as sixth-most added. Alex Warren & Jelly Roll’s “Bloodline” and Tate McRae’s “TIT FOR TAT” tie for seventh with 14 adds.

Each added by 13 stations, Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” and Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” share ninth place.