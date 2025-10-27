First Look: LE SSERAFIM Appears, Performs On Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”

Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” features a return appearance from LE SSERAFIM.

The group, which first appeared on the show in the spring of 2024, appears for both an interview and performance on the broadcast.

The interview includes a game of “This Or That.” The performance places the spotlight on the group’s “Spaghetti.”

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” also features a chat with Queen Latifah. Check local listings for the broadcast time your market.

For now, enjoy photos from LE SSERAFIM’s visit.