First Look: Audrey Hobert Performs On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2199 -- Pictured: Musical guest Audrey Hobert performs on Monday, October 20, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Buzzy pop artist Audrey Hobert helps welcome “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” back to original broadcasts.
The singer-songwriter performs her breakthrough hit “Sue Me” in the closing segment of Monday’s all-new episode of the NBC talk show.
Her performance follows host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Oscar Isaac and Malala Yousafzai. During his appearance, Isaac also plays guitar with in-house band (and industry icons) The Roots.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Audrey Hobert performance should start at around 12:25AM.
First-look photos follow:
