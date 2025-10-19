Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” Rockets Into Top 5 At Pop Radio

As it dominates the streaming landscape, Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” is also making big moves at pop radio.

The song officially enters the Top 5 on the Mediabase pop chart for the October 12-18 tracking period, which represents just its third week (and second full week) in the market.

“Ophelia” received ~10,432 spins during the tracking period, fueling a three-place rise to #5. The count tops last week’s mark by 2,131, which by far ranks as the week’s top increase.

“Ophelia” is also faring well at hot adult contemporary radio, where it is just outside the Top 5.