Sam Hunt’s “Country House” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

The song makes a big jump to #1 this week.

Sam Hunt’s “Country House” soars on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, rising from #5 to #1.

Along with ruling for chart points, “Country House” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the July 20-26 tracking period. It received ~8,572 spins, topping last week’s mark by 1,209.

“Country House” meanwhile takes second for audience impressions, trailing Morgan Wallen’s “Just In Case.”

The Wallen song nonetheless earns #2 on the overall chart, as Tyler Hubbard’s “Park” stays at #3. Thomas Rhett’s “After All The Bars Are Closed” rises two levels to #4, and Nate Smith’s “Fix What You Didn’t Break” drops a place to #5.

