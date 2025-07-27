Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Spends 7th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 8th Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” remains the clear #1 at pop and hot adult contemporary radio, securing a seventh week atop the Mediabase chart for the former and an eighth leading the listing for the latter.

— “Ordinary” received ~17,143 pop spins during the July 20-26 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 303 but remaining a dominant force at the format.

The balance of the Top 5 at pop radio is as follows: Benson Boone’s “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” (#2, =), Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” (#3, +1), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” (#4, +1), and Ariana Grande’s “twilight zone” (#5, +1).

— “Ordinary” meanwhile stays atop the Hot AC chart thanks to its ~6,181 spins (-45).

Other Top 5 songs at Hot AC include Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” (#2, =), “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” (#3, =), Doechii’s “Anxiety” (#4, =), and Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” (#5, =).