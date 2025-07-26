Renee Rapp Scheduled For Performance On July 31 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

To support her new album “BITE ME,” Reneé Rapp will take the stage on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Rapp will perform on the Thursday, July 31 edition of the late-night talk show. As the performance will air after midnight, the new album will already be available on digital platforms (it officially carries an August 1 release date).

Earlier in the night, Colbert will welcome Katherine Maher for an interview. A complete look at other upcoming lineups follows:

Monday, July 28

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

Ocean Vuong

Tuesday, July 29

Jamie Lee Curtis

Performance by Rachael & Vilray

Wednesday, July 30

Liam Neeson – “The Naked Gun” (Paramount Pictures)

Senator Elissa Slotkin

Thursday, July 31

Katherine Maher, CEO of NPR

Performance by Renée Rapp