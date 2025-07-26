Renee Rapp Scheduled For Performance On July 31 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

To support her new album “BITE ME,” Reneé Rapp will take the stage on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Rapp will perform on the Thursday, July 31 edition of the late-night talk show. As the performance will air after midnight, the new album will already be available on digital platforms (it officially carries an August 1 release date).
Earlier in the night, Colbert will welcome Katherine Maher for an interview. A complete look at other upcoming lineups follows:
Monday, July 28
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang
Ocean Vuong
Tuesday, July 29
Jamie Lee Curtis
Performance by Rachael & Vilray
Wednesday, July 30
Liam Neeson – “The Naked Gun” (Paramount Pictures)
Senator Elissa Slotkin
Thursday, July 31
Katherine Maher, CEO of NPR
Performance by Renée Rapp