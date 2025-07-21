First Look: Scottie Scheffler, Adam Sandler, Sabrina Ionescu, Jessie Murph Appear On Monday’s “Fallon”

Fresh off his British Open victory, Scottie Scheffler makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Though not part of the original guest lineup, the golf star drops by during the monologue on Monday’s edition of the late-night talk show.

Golf is, of course, top-of-mind during Monday’s show. The lead interview guest is Adam Sandler, who is promoting the eagerly anticipated “Happy Gilmore 2.”

Basketball is also represented, courtesy of New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu. Jessie Murph then closes the episode with a musical performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow: