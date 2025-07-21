in TV News

First Look: Scottie Scheffler, Adam Sandler, Sabrina Ionescu, Jessie Murph Appear On Monday’s “Fallon”

Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a loaded lineup.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2160 -- Pictured: (l-r) Basketball player Sabrina Ionescu during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 21, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Fresh off his British Open victory, Scottie Scheffler makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Though not part of the original guest lineup, the golf star drops by during the monologue on Monday’s edition of the late-night talk show.

Golf is, of course, top-of-mind during Monday’s show. The lead interview guest is Adam Sandler, who is promoting the eagerly anticipated “Happy Gilmore 2.”

Basketball is also represented, courtesy of New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu. Jessie Murph then closes the episode with a musical performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2160 — Pictured: (l-r) Golfer Scottie Scheffler and host Jimmy Fallon during a monologue interruption on Monday, July 21, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

