Mia Dobson Stuns At White Fox’s Heatwave Event In London

The immensely popular White Fox Boutique held its Heatwave Event in London Friday, and many notable fashion, reality television, and social media personalities were present for the festivities.

Mia Dobson was among the high-profile guests — and delivered one of the night’s best looks.

The 23-year-old has become a force on social, amassing over 1 million followers on her TikTok account. Her Instagram is nearing 60K followers and attracts considerable engagement.

Photo highlights from Mia’s time on the red carpet and outside the formal event space follow.