Mia Dobson Stuns At White Fox’s Heatwave Event In London

The social star was one of many noteworthy attendees at Friday’s party.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Mia Dobson attends the White Fox Heatwave Event on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images Getty Images for White Fox Boutique)

The immensely popular White Fox Boutique held its Heatwave Event in London Friday, and many notable fashion, reality television, and social media personalities were present for the festivities.

Mia Dobson was among the high-profile guests — and delivered one of the night’s best looks.

The 23-year-old has become a force on social, amassing over 1 million followers on her TikTok account. Her Instagram is nearing 60K followers and attracts considerable engagement.

Photo highlights from Mia’s time on the red carpet and outside the formal event space follow.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Mia Dobson attends the White Fox Heatwave Event on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/Getty Images Getty Images for White Fox Boutique)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Mia Dobson attends the White Fox Heatwave Event on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/Getty Images Getty Images for White Fox Boutique)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Mia Dobson attends the White Fox Heatwave Event on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images Getty Images for White Fox Boutique)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Mia Dobson attends the White Fox Heatwave Event on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images Getty Images for White Fox Boutique)

