Leah Louvaine Serves Memorable Look At White Fox’s Heatwave Event

Leah Louvaine, who hosts the “Leah On The Line” podcast, made her presence felt at Friday’s White Fox Heatwave Event.

Held in London, the summer celebration welcomed a variety of notables from the worlds of pop culture, fashion, social media, and television. In attracting ample buzz and attention, the event further solidified White Fox Boutique as a modern cultural force.

Leah, who delivered one of the night’s best looks, has attracted over 250,000 followers on TikTok.

Photos from her time at the White Fox party follow.