Leah Louvaine Serves Memorable Look At White Fox’s Heatwave Event

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Leah Louvaine attends the White Fox Heatwave Event on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images Getty Images for White Fox Boutique)
Leah Louvaine, who hosts the “Leah On The Line” podcast, made her presence felt at Friday’s White Fox Heatwave Event.
Held in London, the summer celebration welcomed a variety of notables from the worlds of pop culture, fashion, social media, and television. In attracting ample buzz and attention, the event further solidified White Fox Boutique as a modern cultural force.
Leah, who delivered one of the night’s best looks, has attracted over 250,000 followers on TikTok.
Photos from her time at the White Fox party follow.
