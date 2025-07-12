in Culture News

Leah Louvaine Serves Memorable Look At White Fox’s Heatwave Event

The “Leah On The Line” podcast host attended Friday’s celebration.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Leah Louvaine attends the White Fox Heatwave Event on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images Getty Images for White Fox Boutique)

Leah Louvaine, who hosts the “Leah On The Line” podcast, made her presence felt at Friday’s White Fox Heatwave Event.

Held in London, the summer celebration welcomed a variety of notables from the worlds of pop culture, fashion, social media, and television. In attracting ample buzz and attention, the event further solidified White Fox Boutique as a modern cultural force.

Leah, who delivered one of the night’s best looks, has attracted over 250,000 followers on TikTok.

Photos from her time at the White Fox party follow.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Leah Louvaine attends the White Fox Heatwave Event on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/Getty Images Getty Images for White Fox Boutique)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Leah Louvaine attends the White Fox Heatwave Event on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images Getty Images for White Fox Boutique)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Leah Louvaine attends the White Fox Heatwave Event on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images Getty Images for White Fox Boutique)

Leah louvainewhite fox

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Mia Dobson Stuns At White Fox’s Heatwave Event In London

Jessy May Potts Wows In White At Friday’s White Fox Heatwave Event