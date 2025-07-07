in Culture News

NYLON Celebrated July 4th At Surf Lodge; Xandra Pohl, Mia Martini, Hannah Godwin, More Attended Residency

The residency’s noteworthy guest list also included Serena Pitt, Katie LePerch, Kelley Flanagan, and Karina Revilla.

Serena Pitt, Hannah Godwin, Katie LaPerch, Kelley Flanagan, Karina Revilla, Mia Martini, Xandra Pohl at NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge – 4th of July Week | Madison McGaw/BFA

Living up to the hype, NYLON’s five-night Residency at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, NY was a memorable one, attracting entertainment notables and pop culture tastemakers to the special July 4 celebration.

The extensive list of influential attendees included Xandra Pohl, Mia Martini, Karina Revilla, Hannah Godwin, Serena Pitt, Katie LePerch, and Kelley Flanagan. The seven women spent some time together at a table, taking in what NYLON called its biggest summer event yet.

Sponsored by ASOS, Nautica, Sally Hansen, and Vera Wang, the residency previews the upcoming NYLON Membership program, which will grant members exclusive access to parties and activations at key cultural events.

Photos from this weekend’s Surf Lodge celebration follow.

Karina Revilla, Xandra Pohl, Mia Martini at NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge – 4th of July Week | Madison McGaw/BFA
Mia Martini, Xandra Pohl, Karina Revilla at NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge – 4th of July Week | Madison McGaw/BFA
Serena Pitt, Hannah Godwin, Katie LaPerch, Kelley Flanagan, Karina Revilla, Mia Martini, Xandra Pohl at NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge – 4th of July Week | Madison McGaw/BFA
Serena Pitt, Hannah Godwin, Katie LaPerch, Kelley Flanagan, Karina Revilla, Mia Martini, Xandra Pohl at NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge – 4th of July Week | Madison McGaw/BFA
Hannah Godwin, Dylan Barbour

