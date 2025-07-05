in Music News

Songs By Toby Keith, Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus Lead 4th of July US Spotify Streaming Chart

“Courtesy Of The Red, White and Blue” earned #1 for the first time ever.

American-themed songs unsurprisingly received big Spotify streaming lifts on the Fourth of July, with Toby Keith’s “Courtesy Of The Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)” leading the way.

Up forty-six positions from Thursday’s mark, the Toby Keith classic earned #1 on the chart for Friday, July 4. Credited with 2.13 million American streams on Friday, the song was celebrating its first-ever trip to #1.

Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The USA,” a July 4 staple despite lyrical content in stark contrast to the typical, “feel good” patriotic theme, landed at #2 on the chart. A re-entry to the chart, it received 1.47 million Friday American streams.

Up eighty-seven places, Miley Cyrus’ “Party In The USA” grabbed #3 with 1.38 million American streams.

“KPop Demon Hunters” songs “Your Idol” and “Golden” respectively followed at #4 and #5, with Zac Brown Band’s celebratory “Chicken Fried” securing an eighty-seven place July 4 boost to #6. It garnered 1.08 million American streams

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” and Tom Petty’s “American Girl” also received big July 4 boosts, with the former rising one hundred fifteen places to #9 (1.04 million American streams) and the latter re-entering at #10 (1.03 million).

