Aespa’s “Dirty Work” Debuts in Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“Dirty Work” was the week’s top new entry.

The music video for aespa’s “Dirty Work” received a warm welcome on YouTube, earning a Top 10 debut position on the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 15.6 million views during the June 27-July 3 tracking period, “Dirty Work” starts at #7 on the listing. The video ranks as the highest-charting new addition to the chart — and the only to land inside the Top 10.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Dirty Work” earned 26.4 million total plays during the tracking period. That yields a #8 debut on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

