Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” Set To Rocket Into Top 5 On This Week’s Pop Radio Chart

“Love Me Not” will continue its impressive run.

Ravyn Lenae - press photo by Andy Jackson, courtesy of Warner Music Group

One week after cracking the format’s Top 10, Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” is headed for the Top 5 at pop radio.

The rapidly rising hit received 2,588 spins during the first two days of the June 29-July 5 tracking period, which results in a #4 bow on the building/real-time Mediabase pop chart.

Though it only holds a nine-spin lead over Ariana Grande’s building #5 “twilight zone,” it has a clear momentum advantage in terms of week-over-week airplay gain. More importantly, it does not face any other imminent threat from below — which means securing a Top 5 position on the week’s final Mediabase pop chart is a near lock.

Said official chart will arrive on Sunday.

