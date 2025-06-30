Offshore Montauk Welcomes Moraya Wilson, Mia Biton, Shayna Soffer, Braelene Owen For Opening Party

To celebrate its official opening, Offshore Montauk welcomed entertainment personalities and New York area notables for a special, summery party this weekend.

Hosted in partnership with JoJo Fletcher and Mallory Patton’s Saint Spritz, the event naturally welcomed both women to experience the new luxury resort.

Featuring Saint Spritz drinks and food from Blue Crush, the event also welcomed up-and-comers to enjoy the festivities. That list of guests included musicians Shayna Soffer and Mia Biton, as well as Wilhelmina-represented modeling standouts Moraya Wilson and Braelene Owen.

Located at 71 South Emerson Avenue, the 43-key hotel combines luxury rooms and amenities with the unique Montauk atmosphere.

“We designed OFFSHORE Montauk as a tribute to the spirit of Montauk—an escape where guests can create their own version of luxury, whether that’s beachside relaxation, wellness, or quality time with loved ones,” said Marley Dominguez, founder of Enduring Hospitality.

Photos of the aforementioned women follow, courtesy of Brandsway Creative.