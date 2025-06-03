Machine Gun Kelly’s “Cliché” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

mgk’s buzzy new single “cliché” won support at pop radio in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Picked up by 37 Mediabase-monitored stations at the format, “cliché” ranks as the week’s most added song.

A new option for 24 stations, Julia Michaels’ “Try Your Luck” ranks as second-most added. sombr’s “undressed” follows in third place with 18 pickups.

Each added by 13 stations, Charli XCX’s “party 4 u,” Morgan Wallen’s “What I Want (featuring Tate McRae),” and Role Model’s “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” tie for fourth.

Drake’s “Nokia” follows in seventh with 12 pickups. With add counts of 11 each, Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not,” Jourdin Pauline’s “SUGAR,” and Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” tie for eighth place on the Mediabase pop add board.