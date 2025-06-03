First Look: King Princess Performs On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest King Princess Tuesday’s June 3, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features a very hotly anticipated musical performance.
King Princess, who will be playing Brooklyn’s Market Hotel Wednesday night, take stage stage on Tuesday night’s “The Late Show.”
The performance closes an episode that also features Jacinda Ardern.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The King Princess performance should start at around 12:25AM ET.
Ahead of the episode, CBS shared photos from the official taping. That “first look” follows.
cbs king princess stephen colbert the late show
