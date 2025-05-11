Doechii’s “Anxiety” Wins Close Race For #1 At Pop Radio

Ahead of this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart release, Headline Planet projected a tight race between Doechii’s “Anxiety” and Lola Young’s “Messy.”
That is exactly what transpired.
The chart is now final, and “Anxiety” secured the #1 spot by a mere 7 spins. Up three places from last week’s position, it earns #1 on the strength of the 14,572 plays it received during the May 4-10 tracking period.
“Messy,” which rises a spot to #2, received 14,565 spins (+1,125).
Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” drops two spots to #3, while Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” slides two places to #4. Up one place, Tate McRae’s “Sports car” earns #5 on the latest chart.
