Madison Beer Slays Another Red Carpet, Wowing At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Madison Beer enjoyed a career-defining 2024, securing her biggest radio hit yet with “Make You Mine.” With the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards looking back on some of the top radio (and overall music) moments of the year, it is unsurprising that Madison will be in attendance.

And given her proclivity for shining on red carpets, it is unsurprising that Madison did so upon arriving at this particular ceremony.

Madison wowed in a black dress at the event, showcasing her striking sense of style — and undeniable beauty.

Her looks routinely generate buzz and headlines at awards shows and industry events, and there is no reason to believe the same will not happen here. Photos follow, courtesy of FOX: